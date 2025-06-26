Who wants Trump to Order New US attack on Iran? CIA's war with DIA+Media? Mossad thanks CIA.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- CIA says intel shows Iran's nuclear program "severely damaged" by Trump strikes
- CIA believes Iran’s nuclear program has been ‘severely damaged’
- https://www.dia.mil
- Ret. Gen. David Petraeus: "damage done by the combination of Israeli and US strikes is very, very substantial"
- Israel-Iran truce holds, but Iran threatens to accelerate nuclear work
- Mossad thanks CIA for help with Operation Rising Lion
- Trump Rages Through Night Over Leak of Humiliating Iran Flop
- Trump Hit By Devastating Intel Leak of Iran Bombing ‘Flop’
- White House plans to limit classified info it shares with Congress on Iran attack
Mirrored - Emil Cosman
------------
