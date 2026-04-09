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Breaking Exclusive: MTG Tells Alex Jones It’s Time To “Burn The Republican Party To The Ground” Because The Majority Are Foreign Agents Working For Israel
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-exclusive-mtg-tells-alex-jones-its-time-to-burn-the-republican-party-to-the-ground-because-the-majority-are-foreign-agents-working-for-israel