EVEN NUN'S KNOW BETTER | 4-1-2024

Show #2120





Show Notes:





Coming in the air tonight: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkADj0TPrJA

Joe Biden Easter: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/03/31/statement-from-president-joe-biden-on-easter-2/

Joe Biden, Ramadan: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/03/10/statement-from-president-joseph-r-biden-on-the-occasion-of-ramadan/

Joe Biden, LGBTQ proclamation: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2024/03/29/a-proclamation-on-transgender-day-of-visibility-2024/

Jonathan Osteen false teaching: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Cni6BRQJiE4

Nun gets it: https://rumble.com/v4mrfzt-nun-depopulation-not-much-time-.html









Lincoln Proclamation : https://www.abrahamlincolnonline.org/lincoln/speeches/fast.htm#:~:text=Now%2C%20therefore%2C%20in%20compliance%20with%20the%20request%2C%20and,a%20day%20of%20national%20humiliation%2C%20fasting%20and%20prayer

Deuteronomy 22:5: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Deuteronomy+22%3A5&version=KJV

Deuteronomy 28:https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Deuteronomy+28&version=KJV

































Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV





Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event





Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate





Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop