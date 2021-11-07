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Dr. Sam Bailey: Viruses do NOT cause disease
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97 views • November 07, 2021
Dr. Sam Bailey: Viruses do NOT cause disease
Dr Sam Bailey chatted to Jerm Warfare about Germ Theory and why it needs to be challenged because of its potentially false premises.
Patented in the early 2000s so called virus, is used as an excuse to destroy the world and depopulate humanity. it is just a cover story to justify the execution of a long time planned agenda, totally evil and satanic.
“IMO terrain theory is no longer a theory, it's a FACT, it;s been proven over and over and over again with pneumonia, strep throat, herpes, yeast infections, etc... Western medical industry just won't allow the scientific facts because then the core ideology of Western medicine would be defunct and they'd lose all their money and more importantly control over humanity.” - lilycreek
mirrored from:
https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/sam-bailey:a
Dr Sam Bailey chatted to Jerm Warfare about Germ Theory and why it needs to be challenged because of its potentially false premises.
Patented in the early 2000s so called virus, is used as an excuse to destroy the world and depopulate humanity. it is just a cover story to justify the execution of a long time planned agenda, totally evil and satanic.
“IMO terrain theory is no longer a theory, it's a FACT, it;s been proven over and over and over again with pneumonia, strep throat, herpes, yeast infections, etc... Western medical industry just won't allow the scientific facts because then the core ideology of Western medicine would be defunct and they'd lose all their money and more importantly control over humanity.” - lilycreek
mirrored from:
https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/sam-bailey:a
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