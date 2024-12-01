BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE RESPONSIBILITY OF MANKIND Part 3: The Call of Man
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
14 views • 5 months ago

Moses would not have survived infancy if God had not intervened and used his mother and sister as well as the daughter of Pharaoh to preserve his life. Moses spent his first forty years as an Egyptian prince and living a life of ease.

That all changed when he killed an Egyptian and fled into the desert and where he met Jethro, who provided him with a wife and he spent the next forty years working as a shepherd for his father-in-law. He was a broken man working for wages and one could surmise he was just waiting to die when God called him from the burning bush.

The Lord is looking for men and women who will die unto self, not having any ambitions to be great in man’s eyes. This former prince was transformed by God to a shepherd and then into a statesmen, judge and military commander.

Moses had a rocky marriage with Zipporah and it was his hot temper which cost him the honor of leading the children of Israel into the Promised Land. Nevertheless, he was later awarded the distinction of ministering to Jesus on the Mount of Transfiguration. Moses responded to God’s call and made his mark in history. What will you do?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1568.pdf

RLJ-1568 -- OCTOBER 9, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


judgemosesleadershipshepherdtransformationhumilityjethropromised landburning bushdivine interventionstatesmancalling from godegyptian princekilling an egyptianfleeing to the desertmilitary commanderzipporamount of transfiguration
