It's Not Easy Being Green

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Today we will discuss the full moon aspects, politics and the New World Order. Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services www.seacoastastrological.com Our email: [email protected] or [email protected] Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Rumble, Bitchute, Odysee, Brighteon, Youtube. Twitter #astrology #wef #biden