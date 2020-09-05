ΘΑΛΑΜΟΙ ΑΕΡΙΩΝ ΣΕ ΣΤΡΑΤΟΠΕΔΑ ΣΥΓΚΕΝΤΡΩΣΗΣ ;

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Ο Fred Arthur Leuchter Jr, επιθεωρητής (ερευνητής) των στρατοπέδων συγκέντρωσης , αποκαλύπτει τι είδε, τι φωτογράφησε και τι πόρισμα έβγαλε ως αυτόπτης μάρτυρας περί ΥΔΡΟΚΥΑΝΙΟΥ στις εγκαταστάσεις της Πολωνίας.
Μάλιστα εκθέτει το πόρισμα των δειγμάτων που πήρε μαζί του στις ΗΠΑ και εξέτασε σε ΑΝΕΞΑΡΤΗΤΟ εργαστήριο.
Η απάντηση στις... οθόνες σας !!