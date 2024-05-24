Create New Account
NHL Game 1 Highlights | Oilers vs. Stars - May 23, 2024
Neroke-5
Published 19 hours ago

Connor McDavid had a huge night scoring the double-OT winner and adding a helper, Zach Hyman supplied a goal and an assist and Stuart Skinner stood tall with 31 saves as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars in a double-OT thriller 3-2.

Keywords
sportsnhlstanley cup playoffsedmonton oilersdallas stars

