© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AZ JOINS STATES STRIKING DOWN MANDATES -- from theHIghwire.com
Follow
1
Share
Report
130 views • June 25, 2021
WATCH ORIGINAL VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/az-joins-states-striking-down-mandates/
AZ JOINS STATES STRIKING DOWN MANDATES
In the spirit of Governors DeSantis and Abbott, Arizona governor, Doug Ducey, has stepped up to shield returning college students from experiencing discrimination based up their personal medical decisions. His new executive order now removes several barriers targeting Arizona college students.
POSTED: June 25, 2021
AZ JOINS STATES STRIKING DOWN MANDATES
In the spirit of Governors DeSantis and Abbott, Arizona governor, Doug Ducey, has stepped up to shield returning college students from experiencing discrimination based up their personal medical decisions. His new executive order now removes several barriers targeting Arizona college students.
POSTED: June 25, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.