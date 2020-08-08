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The Satanic Wars Have Started (MIRRORED)
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834 views • August 08, 2020
The Satanic Wars Have Started (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Vernon Coleman at:-
https://youtu.be/y6bJ5PxIdl8
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, describes the world "They" have created, and analyses the laws which have been invented. He explains why and how we are being terrorised by our governments.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website (click on the 'Health' button and see top of the page).
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
Please feel free to share this video.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Vernon Coleman at:-
https://youtu.be/y6bJ5PxIdl8
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, describes the world "They" have created, and analyses the laws which have been invented. He explains why and how we are being terrorised by our governments.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website (click on the 'Health' button and see top of the page).
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
Please feel free to share this video.
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