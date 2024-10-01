© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A few minutes ago, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced that the operational pause in the Kursk direction of the front was over. According to the Russian military department, the fighters of the group of troops under the designation 'Sever', interrupted the operational pause and resumed offensive operations in the 'Glushkovsky', 'Koronevsky', and 'Sudzhansky' districts of the Kursk region. Moreover, the renewed Russian offensive actions have already given their results. According to war correspondents, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have made serious progress in the 'Korenevsky' district of the Kursk region..............................................................................
