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'WAKE UP CALL' Documentary | World Freedom Alliance: Copenhagen [04.02.2021]
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71 views • March 19, 2021
This beautiful documentary also shows what's going on right now ... but it requires you to watch it and understand English.
A documentary by Oracle Films.
The World Freedom Alliance gathers in Copenhagen, Denmark to bring together the world's most prolific freedom-fighters. Centering around a political rally of JFK21, this documentary features the latest comments from Andrew Kaufman, Catherin Austin Fitts, Dolores Cahill and many other members of the WFA in 2021.
Film produced by Oracle Films. Share and share-alike. Not for distribution on monetised channels. Contact [email protected] for broadcast rights.
WE NEED SUBTITLES!
If you notice any mistakes in your language subtitles, please amend our translations and send them to us, thank you! - [email protected]
You can download our translations here: we.tl/t-tJcoqweZHC
"Freedom" by Justyna Walker is available now on Apple Music & Spotify at the links below:
https://justynawalker.one/#!/products/freedom
106,360 views • Feb 4, 2021
Oracle Films Uncensored
3.42K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SEsjvkIJlZs
A documentary by Oracle Films.
The World Freedom Alliance gathers in Copenhagen, Denmark to bring together the world's most prolific freedom-fighters. Centering around a political rally of JFK21, this documentary features the latest comments from Andrew Kaufman, Catherin Austin Fitts, Dolores Cahill and many other members of the WFA in 2021.
Film produced by Oracle Films. Share and share-alike. Not for distribution on monetised channels. Contact [email protected] for broadcast rights.
WE NEED SUBTITLES!
If you notice any mistakes in your language subtitles, please amend our translations and send them to us, thank you! - [email protected]
You can download our translations here: we.tl/t-tJcoqweZHC
"Freedom" by Justyna Walker is available now on Apple Music & Spotify at the links below:
https://justynawalker.one/#!/products/freedom
106,360 views • Feb 4, 2021
Oracle Films Uncensored
3.42K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SEsjvkIJlZs
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