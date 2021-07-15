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Are The Elite Trying To Kill Us Off? (Truth Warrior)
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72 views • July 15, 2021
“A cancer is an uncontrolled multiplication of cells; the population explosion is an uncontrolled multiplication of people…. We must shift our efforts from the treatment of the symptoms to the cutting out of the cancer. The operation will demand many apparently brutal and heartless decisions.”
- Stanford Professor , Paul Ehrlich, 'The Population Bomb' written in 1968
My site: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com
My Sponsor: Truth Warrior Switch = STARVE THE BEAST
We created https://www.truthwarriorswitch.com to offer a family owned alternative to hundreds of products we are already purchasing and when people make the switch, they are actually help to support the Truth Warrior program.
- Stanford Professor , Paul Ehrlich, 'The Population Bomb' written in 1968
My site: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com
My Sponsor: Truth Warrior Switch = STARVE THE BEAST
We created https://www.truthwarriorswitch.com to offer a family owned alternative to hundreds of products we are already purchasing and when people make the switch, they are actually help to support the Truth Warrior program.
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