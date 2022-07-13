West 'losing propaganda war' in its bid to turn world against Russia

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RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS! Destroying Deep State censorship!
No one can hide the truth. Deep State is losing.
"EU Foreign Policy Chief Joseph Borrell admits to 'losing the propaganda battle' as West's efforts to ostracize Russia have only shed more light on the true nature of its 'democratic values" - RT News