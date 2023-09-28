Fake Dossier - Donald Trump is Stupid

Chump want to know if you remember the fake dossier? Of course we do and we also remember that you didn't do anything about it. Chump could have shut down the dossier and turned that investigation back on the dossier pushers but Chump never did that because Donald Chump is Stupid. https://open.substack.com/pub/realfre... #trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #dossier #collusion #russia #steele #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser

