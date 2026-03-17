"Gluten-Free" Foods Contain MUCH, MUCH MORE Glyphosate/"Roundup" Than NON-Gluten-Free Foods!

Short video going over some SHOCKING revelations from Canadian, Tony Mitra's book, "Poison Foods of North America" about how so-called "gluten-free" foods actually contain WAY MORE glyphosate than non-gluten-free foods.





To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup





Learn more @

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy





To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at

https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns

OR

1. https://tinyurl.com/HarvestWalls

2. https://tinyurl.com/FoodForestAbundanceFL (FFA)

Learn more about FFA's Freedom Farm Academies (FFA2) @

https://foodforestabundance.com/store/p/ffa-supply/?ref=GoGreenInsulation?

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FreedomFarmAcademySupplyCenter





Fill-out following to become an Ambassador

https://tinyurl.com/ShareFoodForestAbundance





3. Indoor grow towers & optional aquaculture to grow fish & shrimp by official NASA spin-off company,

https://EdenGrowSystems.com