"Gluten-Free" Foods Contain MUCH, MUCH MORE Glyphosate/"Roundup" Than NON-Gluten-Free Foods!

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Short video going over some SHOCKING revelations from Canadian, Tony Mitra's book, "Poison Foods of North America" about how so-called "gluten-free" foods actually contain WAY MORE glyphosate than non-gluten-free foods.
To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
Learn more @
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy
To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at
https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns
OR
1. https://tinyurl.com/HarvestWalls
2. https://tinyurl.com/FoodForestAbundanceFL (FFA)
Learn more about FFA's Freedom Farm Academies (FFA2) @
https://foodforestabundance.com/store/p/ffa-supply/?ref=GoGreenInsulation?
OR
https://tinyurl.com/FreedomFarmAcademySupplyCenter
Fill-out following to become an Ambassador
https://tinyurl.com/ShareFoodForestAbundance
3. Indoor grow towers & optional aquaculture to grow fish & shrimp by official NASA spin-off company,