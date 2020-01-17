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Matt Bracken on Virginia 2A Strategic Analysis
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62 views • January 17, 2020
Matt Bracken hosts the 4th hour of The Alex Jones Show to bring you all the tips you may need if you plan to attend the second amendment demonstration in Richmond, Va.
Follow and support Matt Bracken here:
http://enemiesforeignanddomestic.com/
Infowars.com
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For 2A news follow Guns And Gadgets on Youtube and Twitter:
https://www.youtube.com/user/jyanis
Twitter: @Jyanis
Follow and support Matt Bracken here:
http://enemiesforeignanddomestic.com/
Infowars.com
Banned.Video
For 2A news follow Guns And Gadgets on Youtube and Twitter:
https://www.youtube.com/user/jyanis
Twitter: @Jyanis
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