© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, invited the militants who had settled in Mariupol to lay down their arms and surrender. 031422
Follow
1
Share
Report
131 views • March 14, 2022
The following is the description found with this video.
The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, invited the militants who had settled in Mariupol to lay down their arms and surrender.
In his telegram channel, he wrote: "Once again, I urge those who are in Mariupol to surrender urgently, otherwise it will be late in the evening. We will ensure your safety. Around and inside Mariupol, there are 5 tons of our best Chechen fighters. Make at least once a man's step, for the sake of civilians and the city. Once again I say in the evening it will be too late! You did not live with dignity, do not fight bravely and die like devils! ".
Meanwhile, Chechen special forces units entered Mariupol tonight and began to clean it up.
The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, invited the militants who had settled in Mariupol to lay down their arms and surrender.
In his telegram channel, he wrote: "Once again, I urge those who are in Mariupol to surrender urgently, otherwise it will be late in the evening. We will ensure your safety. Around and inside Mariupol, there are 5 tons of our best Chechen fighters. Make at least once a man's step, for the sake of civilians and the city. Once again I say in the evening it will be too late! You did not live with dignity, do not fight bravely and die like devils! ".
Meanwhile, Chechen special forces units entered Mariupol tonight and began to clean it up.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.