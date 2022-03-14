The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, invited the militants who had settled in Mariupol to lay down their arms and surrender. 031422

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The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, invited the militants who had settled in Mariupol to lay down their arms and surrender.

In his telegram channel, he wrote: "Once again, I urge those who are in Mariupol to surrender urgently, otherwise it will be late in the evening. We will ensure your safety. Around and inside Mariupol, there are 5 tons of our best Chechen fighters. Make at least once a man's step, for the sake of civilians and the city. Once again I say in the evening it will be too late! You did not live with dignity, do not fight bravely and die like devils! ".

Meanwhile, Chechen special forces units entered Mariupol tonight and began to clean it up.