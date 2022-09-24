Create New Account
The Divine Significance of The Stone of Destiny
Just what really is the significance of The Stone of Destiny, The Lia Fail, The Coronation Stone, Jacob's Pillar, The Stone of Scone? The Common Law Courts explain the relationship between The Stone and the British Monarchy.

Its Divine and Biblical Significance is further explained by JAH:

The TRUTH about the British Monarchy; the "Golden Jubilee" (50 year reign) of the queen who never was – JAHTruth.net/britmon

The Heraldic Symbolism of the Unicorn on the British Coat-of-Arms – JAHTruth.net/britca

The Lia Fail - Bethel Stone – The British Coronation Stone – JAHTruth.net/stone

Download THE CHALLENGE to the “Crown’s Jurisdiction and Sovereignty” at JforJustice.net/challenge   

This video is featured on Gibraltar Messenger: The Divine Significance of The Stone of Destiny – Gibraltar-Messenger.net/letters/Divine-Significance-of-The-Stone-of-Destiny

Read also: Profane Wicked Charles - your day is come – Gibraltar-Messenger.net/letters/profane-wicked-prince-charles-your-day-is-come/

Related video: Prince Charles Is Not King  - https://www.brighteon.com/136fda6c-16e7-4d74-aa9a-118b38bae677

