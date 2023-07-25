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Elon Musk’s X is a Trojan Horse to Usher in The Great Reset Through Transhumanism | Interview on BFB Live Field Report with Dustin Faulkner
The Jeff Dornik Show
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260 views • July 25, 2023

Elon Musk is not the free speech advocate everyone makes him out to be. In fact, his purchase of Twitter was more than likely due to building his own artificial intelligence by using the data from the social media app to feed it into AI and have the most up-to-date AI on the face of the planet.

I recently had the chance to speak about my concerns with Twitter and Big Tech and Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour, where I ran into my good friend Dustin Faulkner. This is my interview with him breaking down my take on what’s really going down over there at the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

I’m currently in the process of launching a social content platform called pickax, where we’ll be protecting any speech that is in accordance with the United States Constitution. Additionally, we’ll have algorithms that work on your behalf, will not be beholden to Big Tech and offer monetization opportunities for content creators unlike anything you’ve seen to-date. Sign up today to be among the first people on the platform once we launch beta. https://pickax.com

As the corporations centralize their resources on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), it’s more clear every day that we are hurtling towards The Great Reset and an economic crash is coming. Because of this, now is the time to look into buying gold. Every day you wait, your savings is losing value. Reach out to Our Gold Guy to see if investing in gold is right for you to protect your money. https://jeffdornik.com/ourgoldguy.

Keywords
podcasttwitterelon muskxworld economic forumwefclay clarkfreedom first networkreawaken america tourjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffnbattlefront frontlinedustin faulkner
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy