Thousands or protesters on each side of group of Police in center Yerevan Screaming Nickol (Armenian PM) the Traitor.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 13 hours ago

Patrick showed many videos from there. ..

He said.. Opposition protest this evening in Yerevan has started. Many thousands of Armenians are here calling for removal of the prime minister.

This Video:  Thousands or protesters on each side of group of police in center Yerevan screaming Nickol(Armenian PM) the traitor. Patrick Lancaster

More from Patrick Lancaster.

Pro Russian and Pro Western Protesters come together with one goal in mind. Remove the Prime minister.

Pro Western protesters come to the Russian Embassy and yell slurs then leave

Cynthia... these are probably paid, Soros, US, UK infiltrators  !!!  Same old tactics all over again.







