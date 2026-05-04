The Shifting Landscape of Warfare and Global Finance, an interview with Douglas Macgregor

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The rules of power are changing fast. As de-dollarization accelerates and military dominance is challenged by precision tech, global influence is no longer guaranteed. Nations are rethinking alliances, currencies, and strategy. The future won’t be shaped by legacy systems but by adaptability. Are we ready for the shift?
#Geopolitics #GlobalFinance #DeDollarization #FutureOfWar #Strategy #WorldOrder
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