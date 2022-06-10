Who is to Blame for the Latest Federal Gun Control?

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Most people have a short memory, keep things partisan, or are completely ignorant of the history of federal gun control. None of these are acceptable ways to deal with the dangers we face. As Samuel Adams warned, “if we suffer tamely as lawless attack on our liberty, we encourage it, and involve others in our doom!”
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: June 10, 2022
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