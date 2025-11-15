BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
One Month to Newtown Truth: Launching the Annual 30-Day Countdown for Universal Public Access to Sandy Hook Hoax Evidence
Real Free News
Real Free News
36 views • 1 day ago

This initiative establishes an annual 30-day campaign, commencing November 13 and concluding December 14, to advocate for comprehensive public disclosure of investigative materials from a prominent case. It emphasizes structured access to evidence gathered with public resources, aiming to institutionalize transparency across government inquiries while addressing persistent informational barriers through sustained, recurring advocacy efforts.

Read the transcript and additional resources at Real Free News and Substack https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/one-month-to-newtown-truth-launching

#SandyHookTruth #EvidenceRelease #TransparencyNow #PublicAccess #AccountabilityDemand

