ROTHSCHILDS EXPOSED MANIPULATING U.S. GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS ** - Lisa Haven – 12/Apr/2021

** RED ALERT! Top US Leaders Just Made a Nefarious Pact Declaring War On The States & Seizing ControlLisa Haven – 12/Apr/2021- The meeting was organized by Lady Forester de Rothschild wife of Sir Evelyn Robert de Rothschild, a member of the Rothschild family.** The Rothschild ‘Shadow Government’ at its worst.** Bilderberg on ZOOM**First of its kind meeting drws more than 100 corporate leaders to discuss state voting laws** Lynn Forester de Rothschild- Lynn Forester de Rothschild, Lady de Rothschild is an American-British businesswoman who is the chief executive officer of E.L. Rothschild, a holding company she owns with her third husband, Sir Evelyn Robert de Rothschild, a member of the Rothschild family.She is the founding partner of Inclusive Capitalism LLC, and Leadership Now, a group of Harvard University Alums and corporate leaders focused on sustaining democracy. (‘Sustaining Democracy’ double speak for their ‘Mob Rule’.)Inclusive Capitalism LLC - The Council for Inclusive Capitalism is a movement of the world’s business and public sector leaders who are working to build a more inclusive, sustainable, and trusted economic system. We all have a role to play in addressing society’s challenges-The Leadership Now Project is a membership organization of Harvard Alums, business and thought leaders, (100 Corporations), taking action to (fix) American democracy. MOTO – OUR DEMOCRACY OUR RESPONSIBILITY, far cry from our Constitutional Republic.Lady de Rothschild is the Chief Executive of E.L. Rothschild LLC, a private family office with interests in media, telecommunications, asset management, technology and real estate. The company is focused on long-term value creation and acquires both indirect and active direct holdings, most often in partnerships with management teams and other investment groups. She is often a featured speaker at global forums and corporate and university events, including the United Nations, World Bank, G20 Investor Forum, OECD, University of Oxford, Tsinghua University, and Peking University.Comments:• Boycott every Company that is following this measure!• What we have here is a CLEAR VISION of the ELITES taking power of our country.• "If you trust Government. You don't know History." - Luke Rudkowski• We need a list of these CEOs and companies, to dump them .• Voter 🗳 ID should be a requirement not an option !!!• The more these CEO’s and companies complaint the more customers they will lose. They tend to forget their customers are not solely from one party or one ethnic group. They should stick to market their farm items and refrain from trying to manipulate how to run the show with electoral processes and rules to make a more transparent voting process. Glad these companies are showing their true colors. Hope they lose millions of customers!• If they are fighting against voter ID but for vaccinations proof, and digital ID it’s going to somehow connect. Everything in media is connected to each other in one way or another. It’s always connected to their sustainable development goals.• I say "we the people" voice our opinion by NOT buying their products!• But Lisa your forgetting one thing it's not how you vote it's who is counting them• PLEASE PROVIDE A LIST SO WE CAN SHARE WITH OTHERS TO STOP SUPPORTING THEM!• They’ve been doing this for decades through lobbyists.• THIS CAN WORK BOTH WAYS SO DEFUND THE CORPORATIONS NOW!• If the polictions hadn't been playing quid pro patty cake with these companies, they wouldn't be holding anyone "hostage". Companies shouldn't be allowed to donate to politicians.• n Colombia you´d better have an ID if you want to get to the polling site. No ID and you are not allowed to even get close to other voters...• Boycott all their businesses.