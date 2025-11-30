MASONIC ONE WORLD RELIGION

CARDINALS SELLING THEIR SOULS

"The present leaders of My Church in the city of Rome, in your arrogance you have set up My Church without honor, without holiness! In the name of peace and brotherhood, you have whittled away the foundation. I am the foundation! You must now rebuild My Church, for a church in darkness wears a band of death about it. I say unto you; it is better that there are few with quality than quantity with nothingness.

"The Red Hats have fallen and the Purple Hats are being misled. I say unto you, that satan has entered into the Holy City of Rome.

"You have been warned in the past by the descendants of Peter to guard My Church from humanism, modernism and satanism. When the world and My Church become as one, know that the end is at hand. Many of the descendants of Peter, men of knowledge and piety, gave you the reasons for shunning modernism and liberal attitudes. Many of those wearing the Red Hats have sold their souls to satan to get to the head.” - Jesus, December 31, 1977