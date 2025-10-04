© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Hamas has demonstrated it’s ready for PEACE' — Turkish Prez Erdogan
'Israel MUST stop its attacks as soon as possible'
'We should not allow growing hopes for peace to be WASTED'
Adding, more earlier today: ❗️Erdogan PRAISES Hamas for agreeing with Trump's plan - calls it a 'significant' step towards lasting peace
'This disgraceful GENOCIDE has deeply wounded the global conscience, it's time for it to come to an END'
He warns Israel must HALT all attacks.
Adding: Israel confirms 137 flotilla crew 'deported to Turkey'
Calls them 'provocateurs'
Claims some 'deliberately obstructing legal deportation process'