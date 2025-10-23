© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tigres 3-2 Necaxa | Liga MX Apertura 2025 | Late Start Thriller
Description
In a delayed kickoff due to traffic, Tigres defeated Necaxa 3-2 in a dramatic Liga MX Apertura 2025 match. Key goals by Brunetta and Cambindo for Necaxa were met with a stellar Tigres comeback sealed by Diego Lainez. See highlights and analysis here.
Hashtags
#Tigres #Necaxa #LigaMX #MexicanSoccer #Apertura2025 #JuanFranciscoBrunetta #DiberCambindo #DiegoLainez #SoccerHighlights