Covid-19 Fear & Loathing continues in W.A.; Sunday Times August 28th 2022 MVI_7219

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As reported in Western Australia’s The Sunday Times’ August 28th edition on page 4, deaths ‘from or with’ Covid-19 are continuing in our low-population state, and farcically, the figures are heavily representing the elderly, who of course will almost certainly have co-morbidities. The authorities don’t burden us with any additional information that would bring balance and sense to the issue; rather, the MSMedia narratives continue to support the Big Pharma line.