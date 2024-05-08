Biden Freezes Shipment of 3500 Bombs to Kikestan





Biden delays a shipment of 3,500 bombs to Israel but continues to send "defensive" artillery to them. This has little consequence to the seige in Rafah as the Synagogue of Satan continues it's genocide against the Palestinian civilians. 2025/05/08





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Biden, Israel, bombs, shipment, Gaza, Palestine, Rafah, Jews, genocide, military aid, Netanyahu,