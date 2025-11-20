COL. Douglas Macgregor War Is Coming Soon - Judge Napolitano on Judging Freedom

Streamed live on Nov 19, 2025 COL. Douglas Macgregor : War Is Coming Soon

Ex-spy Jonathan Pollard, US Ambassador envoy Zionist Mike Huckabee just held a secret meeting at US Jerusalem embassy

A U.S. ambassador just held a closed-door meeting inside the American embassy in Jerusalem with Jonathan Pollard, the man who stole some of the most sensitive U.S. intelligence ever compromised and handed it to Israel.

This is the same Pollard whose espionage exposed U.S. sources, blew collection programs across the Middle East, and forced multiple intelligence overhauls. The CIA has never minced words about the scale of the damage he caused, the US has NEVER fully recovered from the loss.

Ambassador Mike Huckabee met him privately, off-schedule, without notifying Washington, and then let Pollard walk out and publicly accuse the CIA station of trying to sabotage him.

Pollard claims he was there to offer “personal thanks.” He immediately used the meeting as a platform to demand that the U.S. purge its own intelligence officers from the embassy.

A convicted spy lobbying an American ambassador from inside the embassy he once betrayed, and the White House didn’t even know it happened.

If any diplomat met a Russian or Chinese spy like this, it would be a national scandal. But somehow doing it with an Israeli spy is treated as normal.

This is reckless, humiliating, and dangerous, and it shows exactly how captured U.S. policy toward Israel has become.