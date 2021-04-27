Do Vaccines Make Us Healthier?

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Three independent studies released in 2020 compared the overall health of vaccinated and unvaccinated people and the results are striking. Everyone who is considering vaccination for themselves or their families should weigh the striking results of these reports before making a fully informed decision.*
RESOURCES
1. InformedConsentXpress.com: https://www.informedconsentxpress.com/
2. Greg Glaser, attorney - The Control Group survey, reports and litigation: https://informedconsentdefense.org/
3. Hooker-Miller study: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/2050312120925344
4. Lyons-Weiler/Thomas study: https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/17/22/8674
5. Mawson study: http://archive.is/PwUrN
6. Report on Mawson study: https://info.cmsri.org/the-driven-researcher-blog/vaccinated-vs.-unvaccinated-guess-who-is-sicker
7. US Census Bureau’s National Survey of Children’s Health (NSCH) questionnaires ( ~170 questions, NOT ONE asks about vaccination status): https://www.childhealthdata.org/learn-about-the-nsch/survey-instruments
8. CDC reports on chronic illness in America: https://www.cdc.gov/chronicdisease/about/index.htm
9. Vaccines are classified as “unavoidably unsafe” by the law - CFR, Comment k
“Unavoidably unsafe products” are discussed in the Code of Federal Regulations, Restatement of Torts (Second) 402A (k) § 402A. Special Liability of Seller of Product for Physical Harm to User or Consumer, Comment k. These are just a few references:
“Unavoidably Unsafe Products: Clarifying the Meaning and Policy Behind Comment K”
https://scholarlycommons.law.wlu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2953&;context=wlulr
“Unavoidably Unsafe Products: A Modest Proposal”
https://scholarship.kentlaw.iit.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=4037&;context=cklawreview
“Understanding dangerous design defects and proving them”
https://www.crandalllaw.com/blog/2019/03/understanding-dangerous-design-defects-and-proving-them/
10. The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) (which protects vaccine makers from legal liability and shifts burden of compensation for vaccine injuries and deaths onto the taxpayers): https://www.congress.gov/bill/99th-congress/house-bill/5546
11. 2011 Supreme Court (Bruesewitz) ruling that vaccine makers cannot be sued for design defects that harm or kill because the 1986 law acknowledged that vaccines cannot be made safe. (See NCVIA and CFR/Comment K references)
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/10pdf/09-152.pdf
12. Erik Nikolaisen – actor: http://www.eriknicolaisen.com/Home.html
*NOTES & CORRECTIONS: (1) The percentage of vaccinated Americans is approximately 99.74. (2) Although cystic fibrosis is a chronic illness, it is a genetic disease and it is currently unknown whether it can be exacerbated by vaccines.