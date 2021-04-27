BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Do Vaccines Make Us Healthier?
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
110 views • April 27, 2021
InformedConsentXpress

Three independent studies released in 2020 compared the overall health of vaccinated and unvaccinated people and the results are striking. Everyone who is considering vaccination for themselves or their families should weigh the striking results of these reports before making a fully informed decision.*

RESOURCES

1. InformedConsentXpress.com: https://www.informedconsentxpress.com/

2. Greg Glaser, attorney - The Control Group survey, reports and litigation: https://informedconsentdefense.org/

3. Hooker-Miller study: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/2050312120925344

4. Lyons-Weiler/Thomas study: https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/17/22/8674

5. Mawson study: http://archive.is/PwUrN

6. Report on Mawson study: https://info.cmsri.org/the-driven-researcher-blog/vaccinated-vs.-unvaccinated-guess-who-is-sicker
7. US Census Bureau’s National Survey of Children’s Health (NSCH) questionnaires ( ~170 questions, NOT ONE asks about vaccination status): https://www.childhealthdata.org/learn-about-the-nsch/survey-instruments

8. CDC reports on chronic illness in America: https://www.cdc.gov/chronicdisease/about/index.htm

9. Vaccines are classified as “unavoidably unsafe” by the law - CFR, Comment k
“Unavoidably unsafe products” are discussed in the Code of Federal Regulations, Restatement of Torts (Second) 402A (k) § 402A. Special Liability of Seller of Product for Physical Harm to User or Consumer, Comment k. These are just a few references:

“Unavoidably Unsafe Products: Clarifying the Meaning and Policy Behind Comment K”
https://scholarlycommons.law.wlu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2953&;context=wlulr

“Unavoidably Unsafe Products: A Modest Proposal”
https://scholarship.kentlaw.iit.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=4037&;context=cklawreview

“Understanding dangerous design defects and proving them”
https://www.crandalllaw.com/blog/2019/03/understanding-dangerous-design-defects-and-proving-them/

10. The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) (which protects vaccine makers from legal liability and shifts burden of compensation for vaccine injuries and deaths onto the taxpayers): https://www.congress.gov/bill/99th-congress/house-bill/5546

11. 2011 Supreme Court (Bruesewitz) ruling that vaccine makers cannot be sued for design defects that harm or kill because the 1986 law acknowledged that vaccines cannot be made safe. (See NCVIA and CFR/Comment K references)
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/10pdf/09-152.pdf

12. Erik Nikolaisen – actor: http://www.eriknicolaisen.com/Home.html

*NOTES & CORRECTIONS: (1) The percentage of vaccinated Americans is approximately 99.74. (2) Although cystic fibrosis is a chronic illness, it is a genetic disease and it is currently unknown whether it can be exacerbated by vaccines.
Keywords
vaccineschildrenautismpeopleunvaccinatedvaccinatedstudies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report: American Dream Lifetime Cost Reaches $5.3 Million as Wages Trail

Report: American Dream Lifetime Cost Reaches $5.3 Million as Wages Trail

Sterling Ashworth
EU Study Finds Children Absorb More Wireless Radiation Than Adults Across 5G Frequencies

EU Study Finds Children Absorb More Wireless Radiation Than Adults Across 5G Frequencies

Iva Greene
Meta-Analysis Finds Lower Brain Choline Compounds in People With Anxiety Disorders

Meta-Analysis Finds Lower Brain Choline Compounds in People With Anxiety Disorders

Morgan S. Verity
From Walks to Housework: Everyday Movement Linked to Healthier Aging Brains

From Walks to Housework: Everyday Movement Linked to Healthier Aging Brains

Edison Reed
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
Hidden threat: North Carolina textile plant released millions of times the EPA limit for &#8220;forever chemicals&#8221;—and lawmakers did nothing

Hidden threat: North Carolina textile plant released millions of times the EPA limit for “forever chemicals”—and lawmakers did nothing

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy