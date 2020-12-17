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Johnny Cash sings The Battle Hymn Of The Republic
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84 views • December 17, 2020
Johnny Cash sings The Battle Hymn Of The Republic
•June 29, 2014
Mike Adams
This is from Sept. 27, 1969 episode of The Johnny Cash Show. Johnny Cash did a awesome job singing The Battle Hymn Of The Republic. What a great and powerful song. We need more songs like this that talk about the love for God and Country.
Originally posted by Mike Adams on YouTube.
•June 29, 2014
Mike Adams
This is from Sept. 27, 1969 episode of The Johnny Cash Show. Johnny Cash did a awesome job singing The Battle Hymn Of The Republic. What a great and powerful song. We need more songs like this that talk about the love for God and Country.
Originally posted by Mike Adams on YouTube.
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