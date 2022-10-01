Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is WEF Scam’ to Inner Circle

Bill Gates was caught admitting the climate change agenda is a giant scam for the New World Order in a newly surfaced video in which he boasts that the term “clean energy” has “screwed up people’s minds.”

According to Gates, who was speaking to an audience of his inner circle in 2018, wind, solar, battery technology and other renewable energy sources might be fashionable, but they are NOT capable of solving climate change.

As you can see in the video footage, the fact that renewable energy is not actually capable of solving climate change, despite being sold to us as the cure for so-called man made global warming, is hysterically funny for Bill Gates.

Why does he find it so funny? Perhaps because he is making a fortune out of these so-called “clean energy” sources and capitalizing on the gullible masses with their “screwed up minds.”

Gates has a history of being – suspiciously – one step ahead of major world disasters. And capitalizing on them when they arrive.

In recent years Gates has been buying up vast swathes of US and world farmland. Last year Gates became the biggest private owner of farmland in the US.

The Microsoft co-founder is considered the largest private owner of farmland in the country with some 269,000 acres across dozens of states, according to last year’s edition of the Land Report 100, an annual survey of the nation’s largest landowners.

Suspiciously, following Gates’ quickfire purchase of the largest stake of America’s farmland, food production facilities started burning to the ground. Could the man who “predicted” the pandemic, and was conveniently on hand to capitalize from it, have also “predicted” the food crisis?



