Don't Give in to Fear: Patrick Henry's Anti-Federalist Speech No. 3

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Responding to Federalist claims that rejecting ratification would lead to danger, chaos and potential ruin, Patrick Henry took the other side, “it is the fortune of a free people not to be intimidated by imaginary dangers” and urged the addition of a bill of rights first.
Path to Liberty: July 6, 2022
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