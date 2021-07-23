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Prophetic Warning: The Locusts Are the Storm!
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154 views • July 23, 2021
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-the-locusts-are-the-storm/
Prophetess Elizabeth says this message is for those who have 'ears to hear,' and 'eyes to see!'
In other-words, it is spiritual in nature, and is only FULLY discerned by the help of The HOLY SPIRIT.
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-the-locusts-are-the-storm/
Prophetess Elizabeth says this message is for those who have 'ears to hear,' and 'eyes to see!'
In other-words, it is spiritual in nature, and is only FULLY discerned by the help of The HOLY SPIRIT.
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