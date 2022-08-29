LADIES AND GENTLEMEN... ID LIKE TO INTRODUCE TO YOU, THE ONE AND ONLY... "THE BOOT". COMING TO A HOUSEHOLD AWEFULLY CLOSE TO, OH WAIT, THAT IS YOUR HOUSE...

When I said CRT will enter the game with IRS actions, that's not to alienate anyone. For those that don't know me, racism isn't part of my deal. It's IS an intense Flashpoint coming tho if they use it to divide. Just know, anyone they aren't coming for at first, you are next. They'll divide first tho so they only have to violate half of us at once. And make no mistake, this boot is all encompassing. It doesn't matter a hill of beans that you have, "an accountant and all my receipts". Ain't what this is about. This is about BOOT. And nothing but the BOOT, so help us God. Hit me. [email protected]