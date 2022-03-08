EP 2841-8AM WITCH HUNT INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX STRIKES AGAIN! JAN 6 COMMITTEE WANTS TO CRIMINALLY CHARGE PRESIDENT TRUMP 

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The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday said former President Donald Trump may have engaged in criminal conduct in his bid to overturn his election defeat. In a court filing — one of the U.S. House of Represenative’s Select Committee’s most detailed releases of findings yet — the panel said Trump potentially engaged in conspiracy to defraud the United States and may have obstructed an official proceeding.
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