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Bitcoin vs. Gold: The Future of Money - Peter Schiff Debates Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
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Is bitcoin a bubble? Does gold have an intrinsic value? Is bitcoin a ponzi or pyramid scheme? Peter Schiff thinks so. Stefan Molyneux and Peter Schiff discuss Bitcoin vs. Gold and the future of money.

The True Value of Bitcoin: What You Really Need To Know
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cs6F91dFYCs

The Truth About Bitcoin
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4HGVJjqDVk

Bitcoin Whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWH0kTEqYsg&;

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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