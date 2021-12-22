Natalie Winters Reveals How Deeply America Has Been Compromised by the CCP

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12/15/2021 Natalie Winters: Correspondence between Anthony Fauci and Mark Zuckerberg during pandemic; Chan Zuckerberg Initiative invest in Center for Tech and Civic Life; Harvard University took donations from Chinese state run companies and advised for CCP sanctioned officials, publish CCP propaganda; Liz Cheney accepted a statesmanship award sponsored in part by the China United States Exchange Foundation with no surprise.