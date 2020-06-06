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Facebook & Smart Technology working TOGETHER to Censor & Track You!!
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467 views • June 06, 2020
Facebook Will Soon Warn You If You Like Or React To Coronavirus “Misinformation”
Social media platforms have been increasing their content moderation efforts amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This week, Facebook announced that they will begin warning users if they liked, reacted or commented on posts that are deemed to be “misinformation.”
Here is the rest here:
https://www.minds.com/TruthTheory/blog/facebook-will-soon-warn-you-if-you-like-or-react-to-coronavi-1114939043184467968?fbclid=IwAR3btPh-6kmqDe6JB9ozG3BzfdQLTJWLmKkEfxwrVldEU5pzxO0fuaydqVM
Social media platforms have been increasing their content moderation efforts amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This week, Facebook announced that they will begin warning users if they liked, reacted or commented on posts that are deemed to be “misinformation.”
Here is the rest here:
https://www.minds.com/TruthTheory/blog/facebook-will-soon-warn-you-if-you-like-or-react-to-coronavi-1114939043184467968?fbclid=IwAR3btPh-6kmqDe6JB9ozG3BzfdQLTJWLmKkEfxwrVldEU5pzxO0fuaydqVM
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