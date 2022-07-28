"Perfect Storm" For The US Dollar | Matthew Piepenburg

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Hawkish and dovish language is coming out of the Fed. The central bank is stuck between a rock and hard place, says Matthew Piepenburg of Matterhorn Asset Management. Even though the Fed has been relatively aggressive in its rate hikes, it will not be enough to quell inflation. While inflation is running rampant, there is a slow movement away from the Dollar by nations around the world. It’s a “perfect storm” for the U.S. dollar, Piepenburg says.