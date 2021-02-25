KREATOR - DEATH TO THE WORLD

Second upload to you tube November 27 2015 in my second account after they shut down my first!

Death to the world men's Necronomicon

Depopulation, Quetzalcoatls return

Sorrow and famine, afterbirth of sixth age

Facing the dawn of a seven year atrocious plague

Death to the world no religion can save

Mankind from falling into bottomless graves

Tschernobyl horror oh the great burning light

Behold catastrophes as Heaven and Hell collide

Death to the world

Reincarnate the gods that died

To reign on Earth

Death to the world

Embodiment of all demise, the whole human race shall die



Death to the world, oceans darker than black

Slaughtering creatures with no signs of regret

Their simulacrums and their temples of lust

Kings and peasants, by nature's hand they're crushed

Death to the world

Reincarnate the gods that died

To reign on Earth

Death to the world

Embodiment of all demise, the whole human race shall die



Mother Earth - what have we done to you?

Mother Earth - why we have we forsaken you?

Mother Earth - the paradise you gave

Mother Earth - all your beauty we have raped

And if those who find shelter can only survive

Out of atoms and emptiness

From such foulness of root giving

Birth to the world

Gods to the world

Hate to the world

Wars to the world

Death to the world

Reincarnate the gods that died

To reign on Earth

Death to the world

Embodiment of all demise, the whole human race shall die!!!!!!!