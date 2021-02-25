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KREATOR - DEATH TO THE WORLD
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61 views • February 25, 2021
Second upload to you tube November 27 2015 in my second account after they shut down my first!
Death to the world men's Necronomicon
Depopulation, Quetzalcoatls return
Sorrow and famine, afterbirth of sixth age
Facing the dawn of a seven year atrocious plague
Death to the world no religion can save
Mankind from falling into bottomless graves
Tschernobyl horror oh the great burning light
Behold catastrophes as Heaven and Hell collide
Death to the world
Reincarnate the gods that died
To reign on Earth
Death to the world
Embodiment of all demise, the whole human race shall die
Death to the world, oceans darker than black
Slaughtering creatures with no signs of regret
Their simulacrums and their temples of lust
Kings and peasants, by nature's hand they're crushed
Death to the world
Reincarnate the gods that died
To reign on Earth
Death to the world
Embodiment of all demise, the whole human race shall die
Mother Earth - what have we done to you?
Mother Earth - why we have we forsaken you?
Mother Earth - the paradise you gave
Mother Earth - all your beauty we have raped
And if those who find shelter can only survive
Out of atoms and emptiness
From such foulness of root giving
Birth to the world
Gods to the world
Hate to the world
Wars to the world
Death to the world
Reincarnate the gods that died
To reign on Earth
Death to the world
Embodiment of all demise, the whole human race shall die!!!!!!!
Death to the world men's Necronomicon
Depopulation, Quetzalcoatls return
Sorrow and famine, afterbirth of sixth age
Facing the dawn of a seven year atrocious plague
Death to the world no religion can save
Mankind from falling into bottomless graves
Tschernobyl horror oh the great burning light
Behold catastrophes as Heaven and Hell collide
Death to the world
Reincarnate the gods that died
To reign on Earth
Death to the world
Embodiment of all demise, the whole human race shall die
Death to the world, oceans darker than black
Slaughtering creatures with no signs of regret
Their simulacrums and their temples of lust
Kings and peasants, by nature's hand they're crushed
Death to the world
Reincarnate the gods that died
To reign on Earth
Death to the world
Embodiment of all demise, the whole human race shall die
Mother Earth - what have we done to you?
Mother Earth - why we have we forsaken you?
Mother Earth - the paradise you gave
Mother Earth - all your beauty we have raped
And if those who find shelter can only survive
Out of atoms and emptiness
From such foulness of root giving
Birth to the world
Gods to the world
Hate to the world
Wars to the world
Death to the world
Reincarnate the gods that died
To reign on Earth
Death to the world
Embodiment of all demise, the whole human race shall die!!!!!!!
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