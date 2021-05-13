Miles on How the CCP Threatens Australia, India, HK, Taiwan, Japan & Europe

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In the May 6, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo disclosed that right in where he was broadcasting in New York City, two big fundraisers were happening, aiming to encourage the government and the congress to find out the truth about the CCP virus and hold the CCP accountable. He also said that the CCP threatened Australia and many other countries, but actually it cannot survive without those countries, and the economic and technological strength of the whole communist China is not even as good as one Elon Musk.