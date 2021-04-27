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PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show #353: VERNON JONES FOR #GA GOVERNOR 4/26/2021
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SUBSCRIBE!! #TuneIn2InTune tonight with REPRESENTATIVE VERNON JONES (R). #GA State Representative (R) | Former County Executive | Waking Up America Founder| Country Over Party | @NCCU Alumni, @kapsi1911. Vernon Jones has announced that he is running for Governor of Georgia! Let's all pull together and get rid of these RINO's (Republicans In Name Only) once and for all! Visit his website: https://jonesforgeorgia.com/
Waking Up America is working to educate and inform the public on issues related to economic opportunity, educational freedom and civic engagement.
MISSION: AMERICAN VALUES
Waking Up America is dedicated to promoting America’s core values of hard work, self-determination and the promise of the American Dream. These values are in jeopardy and it is as important as ever to educate the public and engage with them on the important issues of the day.
We must protect the American way of life, without big government interference, to ensure that our children and grandchildren grow up in an America they can be proud of.
We must free ourselves of the victimhood mentality and take control of our own destiny. Help us protect the American Dream. Sign up and join our cause today @ https://wakingupamerica.us/
Vernon Jones was reared on a tobacco farm in Laurel Hill, North Carolina. He was 5th of six children born in a four room cinder block house with no indoor plumbing. His parents Robert and Rufer Jones taught him the value of faith, hard work, self-reliance and self-respect.
Jones received a BA in Business Administration / Information Systems from North Carolina Central University, in Durham, NC. Prior to public service, Jones had a successful career in corporate America, including Fortune 500 companies such as BellSouth Mobility and MCI Worldcom, and President of the Henry Oliver Company, a consulting firm established by Jones.Waking Up America | Waking Up America
Waking Up America's mission is to further the common good and general welfare of the citizens of the United States by educating the American people on conservative values, benefits, and public policy.
Songs played tonight on the PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show:
1.) "WE THE PEOPLE" by Toots Sweet: https://rumble.com/vg4z1j-we-the-people-by-toots-sweet.html
2.) "BLUE LIVE MATTER TOO" (BLM2) by Toots Sweet: https://rumble.com/vej0h3-blue-lives-matter-too-blm2-by...
3.) "PATRIOT PARTY ANTHEM" by Toots Sweet: https://rumble.com/vej11z-patriot-party-anthem-by-toots...
4.) "VICTORIOUS" by Toots Sweet: https://rumble.com/vf6gnz-victorious-by-toots-sweet.html
5.) "AMERICAN MADE" by Toots Sweet / Simon Sweet: https://rumble.com/vg51ip-american-made-live-by-toots...
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET/4:00pm EST &
Catturd Wed's from 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT
Join the Mighty200+ & PatriotsInTune & check out our website(s):
https://www.PatriotsInTune.net
https://www.PatriotsInTune.com
https://www.TootsSweet.com
https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Waking Up America is working to educate and inform the public on issues related to economic opportunity, educational freedom and civic engagement.
MISSION: AMERICAN VALUES
Waking Up America is dedicated to promoting America’s core values of hard work, self-determination and the promise of the American Dream. These values are in jeopardy and it is as important as ever to educate the public and engage with them on the important issues of the day.
We must protect the American way of life, without big government interference, to ensure that our children and grandchildren grow up in an America they can be proud of.
We must free ourselves of the victimhood mentality and take control of our own destiny. Help us protect the American Dream. Sign up and join our cause today @ https://wakingupamerica.us/
Vernon Jones was reared on a tobacco farm in Laurel Hill, North Carolina. He was 5th of six children born in a four room cinder block house with no indoor plumbing. His parents Robert and Rufer Jones taught him the value of faith, hard work, self-reliance and self-respect.
Jones received a BA in Business Administration / Information Systems from North Carolina Central University, in Durham, NC. Prior to public service, Jones had a successful career in corporate America, including Fortune 500 companies such as BellSouth Mobility and MCI Worldcom, and President of the Henry Oliver Company, a consulting firm established by Jones.Waking Up America | Waking Up America
Waking Up America's mission is to further the common good and general welfare of the citizens of the United States by educating the American people on conservative values, benefits, and public policy.
Songs played tonight on the PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show:
1.) "WE THE PEOPLE" by Toots Sweet: https://rumble.com/vg4z1j-we-the-people-by-toots-sweet.html
2.) "BLUE LIVE MATTER TOO" (BLM2) by Toots Sweet: https://rumble.com/vej0h3-blue-lives-matter-too-blm2-by...
3.) "PATRIOT PARTY ANTHEM" by Toots Sweet: https://rumble.com/vej11z-patriot-party-anthem-by-toots...
4.) "VICTORIOUS" by Toots Sweet: https://rumble.com/vf6gnz-victorious-by-toots-sweet.html
5.) "AMERICAN MADE" by Toots Sweet / Simon Sweet: https://rumble.com/vg51ip-american-made-live-by-toots...
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET/4:00pm EST &
Catturd Wed's from 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT
Join the Mighty200+ & PatriotsInTune & check out our website(s):
https://www.PatriotsInTune.net
https://www.PatriotsInTune.com
https://www.TootsSweet.com
https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
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