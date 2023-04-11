National Prayer Breakfast and Bill C-228 with MP Richard Bragdon

Happy Resurrection Day!





Did you know that every year in our nation’s capital, elected officials from various federal parties gather together and pray?





It’s called the National Prayer Breakfast, and its purpose is to unite our nation’s leaders to pray together, build relationships, and seek to walk together in the spirit of Jesus Christ.





At the heart of the event is a small group of parliamentarians from different political parties who meet for breakfast each Wednesday morning while Parliament is in session.





The man at the helm of all this is MP Richard Bragdon, a former pastor and one of the few Members of Parliament in the Official Opposition who has successfully passed a bill (C-228).





Bill C-228 received all-party support to create a national framework to help prevent criminals from re-offending.





Mr. Bragdon joins us today to share about the upcoming breakfast and his work on the bill since it was passed.





Thanks for joining us. Please share.

____________________________





Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate





____________________________





If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join





ALSO, FIND US AT:





Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/





Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Flote: https://flote.app/user/Faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene





#faytene #canada #ontario #OPP #Constable #bill #c228 #national #prayer #breakfast #parliament