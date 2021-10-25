Judicial Instruments: What is a Petition?

In this video, we are going to show you what a petition is and how it is used in the Kingdom of god in the Courts of the Universe. Although your churches will NEVER tell you this, any person who is a disciple or a follower of Christ (not just a "Christian") can file a petition with the Lord of Hosts, the Lord Jesus Christ or the Holy Ghost at any time if there is a need or a request to judicially keep the devil at bay. This will help you in your walk with the Lord Jesus Christ.For more content regarding petitions: