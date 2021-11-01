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WHY ARE YOU AWAKE WHEN SO MANY AREN'T?
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797 views • November 01, 2021
Why are so many still lining up for the jab? And why are some who are not? . . . These are great questions. . . There are two groups of people in the world, spiritually and in the world . . . as the Bible says, the sheep and the goats, the wheat and the tares . . .
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