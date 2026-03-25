Iran At War Episode 1 - Ahmad traveled to Iran to cover the war - Propaganda & Co.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran At War Episode 1 - Propaganda & Co.
Premiered Mar 23, 2026 #Israel #antishipmissile #pentagon
Ahmad traveled to Iran to cover the war. This is episode 1 of his journey
Chapters:
0:00 Intro
0:25 Azerbaijan Tabriz & Azeris
5:05 Victims losing family 1
13:42 Bombed garbage facility `
16:22 Victims losing family 2
17:58 Iranians are strong
19:16 Tehran Ep teaser
Follow us on X:
Link to this video and his channel: