Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🎖 The Soldiers of the Central Military District were Awarded Well-Deserved Awards for SMO
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
934 Subscribers
55 views
Published Yesterday

🎖 The soldiers of the Central Military District were awarded well-deserved awarded.

The medals "For Courage", "For Combat Distinction" and "Participant of a Special Military Operation" were awarded by representatives of the command of the Central Military District in the Krasnolimansky direction.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket