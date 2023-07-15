🎖 The Soldiers of the Central Military District were Awarded Well-Deserved Awards for SMO

🎖 The soldiers of the Central Military District were awarded well-deserved awarded.
The medals "For Courage", "For Combat Distinction" and "Participant of a Special Military Operation" were awarded by representatives of the command of the Central Military District in the Krasnolimansky direction.
